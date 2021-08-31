There’s something for every child, no matter what their age or interest, at the soon-to-open Florida Children’s Museum.
Florida Children’s Museum will be the new name and location of Explorations V in April when it opens at its new location at Bonnet Springs Park.
“We are curating the world for all children to explore with Florida Children’s Museum,” said Kerry Falwell, chief executive officer of Explorations V, soon to be Florida Children’s Museum.
The 47,800 square foot building will house 100 exhibits that are or will be professionally designed, fabricated, and installed. Those exhibits will be included in five themed galleries: Watermelon Seeds, The Front Yard, Design Park, City Play, and Blackbox Theater.
“We want children to become immersed in topics,” Falwell said. “Kind of like getting lost in a good book.”
To do this, Falwell said, “dwell time,” or time spent in a space, needs to be increased so that children are more likely to learn.
One of the themed galleries is The Front Yard, sponsored by Harrell Family Charities, a completely enclosed outdoor play space.
“We want to give kids the opportunity to get their heart rates up,” she said.
Planning for the new museum began in 2018 with focus groups and surveys. In 2019, more than 300 families shared what exhibits would help their children learn and grow. Overwhelmingly, the top four responses included: dress up play, engineering, agriculture, and active play.
That grew into the vision for the children’s museum: To open its doors to re-define informal learning beyond 21st century teaching; provide a community resource that strengthens families; conduct research that advances our understanding of how children learn, how families achieve together, and what Central Florida needs as we raise the next generation; and engage a community of curious explorers.
“We aren’t building just a bigger place but a bigger purpose,” Falwell said.
Only three exhibits from Explorations V will move to the new location: the Dragon of Toys, currently hanging in the entrance of the museum; the Polk County Sheriff’s Office kids size car; and the Lakeland Fire Department’s kids size fire truck and equipment.
There are numerous children’s museums in Florida, but Falwell said that this one will be different.
“The new museum will be different than others because it represents Central Florida. It speaks to the specific needs of our community while also representing our wonderful culture to tourists,” she said.
The entire museum accomplishes that goal in every aspect from The Watermelon Seeds gallery that focuses on the thriving agriculture industry of the area as a space for kids five and younger, “to be watered, fed off of sunlight, and grow the strong roots they need to bloom their brightest colors,” to the Design Park, “high and low tech scenarios to practice design thinking, critical thinking, and give exposure to new and emerging solutions;” to City Play, a kids size city that has familiar store fronts like Publix and will focus on “dramatic lay with forward thinking concepts on social situations and problem solving.”
In 1991, Explorations V opened at its original location in downtown Lakeland. In 1999, it moved to its current location and in those 30 years has been visited by an estimated 2 million people.
The Florida Children’s Museum will be an anchor institution for Bonnet Springs Park, a 180-acre private nonprofit development just 10-minutes from downtown Lakeland.
The property was purchased from CSX and then environmentally restored for the future children’s museum as well as other projects. Bonnet Springs Park, according to its website, is “a seed of an idea, planted and nurtured by community leaders possessing both vision and a desire to create a lasting legacy, Bonnet Springs Park will be a place for everyone. A place where art, recreation, fun, and tranquility intersect by design.”
The Barnett Family – Barney, Carol and sons Wesley and Nicholas – long-time Lakeland commercial real estate broker David Bunch, and recently retired Lakeland Parks and Recreation Director Bill Tinsley are the visionaries that began the project. Other sponsorships are available for the museum and other pieces of the park, as well. More than 70 percent of the $110 million, the estimated cost of creating and maintaining this transformational park, has already been committed. A capital campaign is underway to raise the balance, with hundreds of dedicated volunteers working to make this goal a reality.
“They (the Barnett’s, Bunch and Tinsley) had the vision, knowledge and investment,” Falwell said. “What a gift it is to our community.”
The Florida Children’s Museum will open in April and is under construction but will be located at 1025 George Jenkins Boulevard in Lakeland.
To donate or volunteer, visit explorefcm.org or bonnetspringspark.com.