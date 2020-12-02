Florida Polytechnic University staff have announced the school is paving the way for ambitious, patriotic students to earn a STEM degree before serving their county in a notable career as an officer in the U.S. Navy.
The Florida Poly Nuclear Propulsion Pipeline Program is the first of its kind in the nation, and provides science-minded students with financial support and military guidance to enter the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and Naval officer training.
While students at other universities can apply to the U.S. Navy Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate (NUPOC) Program, which begins in a student’s junior year, the Florida Poly program accepts students in their freshman year, providing a scholarship, training and support.
“This is a unique opportunity – especially because our students are thoughtful innovators and scientists, who are brilliant and have a high sense of purpose,” said Dr. Ben Matthew Corpus, vice provost of enrollment at Florida Poly. “Our collaboration is taking our mutual goals to the highest level of academic, military, and energy science.”
The Florida Poly program launched this semester and currently has 12 students.
In the fall of 2021, students in the program will earn a $5,000 scholarship in their freshman and sophomore years. In the second term of their sophomore year, those chosen for the NUPOC program can receive $26,000 in compensation from the U.S. Navy. This increases to $53,000 for each of their junior and senior years. An additional $15,000 signing bonus is also possible.
Students in their junior year are also eligible for military healthcare and life insurance, and receive a military ID allowing them access to gym facilities and shopping at military bases.
Additionally, students in the Florida Poly program receive mentorship and support from peers and members of the military. The mentorship covers physical fitness and preparation, nutrition, career development and academic counseling, and Navy familiarization.
Elisa Rexinger, a junior majoring in computer engineering, said her acceptance to the Florida Poly Nuclear Propulsion Pipeline Program is providing a path to a rewarding career.
“I was inspired to apply after learning how I could use the engineering skills I’m learning at Florida Poly in a way that serves my country in projects far more significant than I could imagine,” said Rexinger, from Dade City, Florida.
“The academic curriculum and personal support offered by Florida Poly has been invaluable in preparing me for a Naval career.”