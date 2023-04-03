Florida Poly breaks ground on third student residential building

Florida Polytechnic University is starting construction of its third student residential building to expand its on-campus housing offerings and keep pace with the school’s high demand and enrollment growth.

 Graphic provided by Florida Polytechnic University

Florida Poly breaks ground on third student residential building

LAKELAND, Fla. – Florida Polytechnic University is starting construction of its third student residential building to expand its on-campus housing offerings and keep pace with the school’s high demand and enrollment growth.

Recommended for you