Florida Poly breaks ground on third student residential building

 Graphic provided by Florida Polytechnic University

LAKELAND, Fla. – Florida Polytechnic University is starting construction of its third student residential building to expand its on-campus housing offerings and keep pace with the school’s high demand and enrollment growth.

Residence Hall III will be a five-story, 137,000-square-foot dormitory with 430 beds in one-, two- and four-bedroom suites. Its design is focused on sustainability, flexibility, and campus community featuring multiple lounges, study spaces, a large multipurpose room, offices, and an interior courtyard with plants and water-conserving landscaping.

