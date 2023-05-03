LAKELAND, Fla. – Work by an interdisciplinary team of Florida Polytechnic University researchers helped Polk County, Florida, officials apply for two grants totaling more than $41.5 million to close the gap in broadband connectivity. 

The 11-member research team conducted a feasibility study to address the insufficient broadband coverage problems in the county, and provide documentation to impact policies, influence legislation, and help acquire funding to improve and expand access to internet service. Polk County funded the $250,000 study.

Recommended for you