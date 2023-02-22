Florida Poly to grow curriculum with two new bachelor's degrees
Photo provided by Florida Polytechnic University

LAKELAND, Fla. – Florida Polytechnic University is adding to its engineering strength by launching two new bachelor’s degrees for students this fall: civil engineering and industrial engineering.

The new degrees were approved by the University’s Board of Trustees at its meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16. Incoming freshmen soon will be able to enroll in the degree programs for the 2023 fall semester.

