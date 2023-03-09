Florida PolyCon celebrates geeky fun with fantasy theme

LAKELAND, Fla. – Calling all geek-culture fans! Florida PolyCon, Florida Polytechnic University’s popular celebration of comics, anime, videogames, science fiction, and all things geek, comes back to bring great fun for the entire community.
The University says that Florida PolyCon is a daylong event created to celebrate geek culture, and this year will be inspired by the theme Fantasy. The daylong celebration, run and led by students, will feature plenty of fun activities such as archery tag and axe throwing, arcade games, cosplay, panels, food trucks, and much more. The event will close with fireworks at the University campus.