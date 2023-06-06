Florida SBDC at USF Adds Additional Circuit Office in Polk County

TAMPA (June 6, 2023) – The Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at the University of South Florida (USF) announces expansion across the 10-county Tampa Bay region with the addition of a new office location. As of June 6, 2023, aspiring, emerging, and established business owners in Polk County can find their local Florida SBDC at USF in Lakeland, at Catapult Lakeland. Twice a month, small business owners seeking business guidance will have the opportunity to consult with Florida SBDC at USF business consultant, Greg Manning, at no-cost at 502 E. Main St. Lakeland, Florida 33801.
“The Florida SBDC at USF is excited to partner with Christin and her Catapult Lakeland team,” Carl Hadden, regional director of the Florida SBDC at USF said. “This collaboration will better connect Catapult members and businesses throughout Lakeland with valuable and impactful SBDC services. The SBDC is thrilled to provide no-cost confidential consulting services to the Catapult community.”
The Florida SBDC at USF also has an established presence at the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce and the City of Lake Wales Administration Building.
or more than 45 years, the Florida SBDC at USF has provided no-cost assistance to aspiring, emerging, and established businesses in Polk County through consulting, training, and market research.
As the number of Polk County entrepreneurs grows, the Florida SBDC at USF looks to continue lending a helping hand to businesses in need by expanding its reach and collaborating with organizations such as Catapult Lakeland.
“At Catapult, we are always looking for ways to expand the resources that we offer to entrepreneurs. As we host both startups and small businesses, we recognize that each business type faces unique challenges and requires intentionally curated mentors, programs, and funding opportunities. Christin Strawbridge, president of Catapult Lakeland said. “We are excited to partner with the SBDC in this initiative to expand access to no-cost consulting to the small businesses that we serve. As champions of collaboration, we look forward to the impact that Catapult and the SBDC can make together.”
Lakeland entrepreneurs and businesses will have additional access to consultant expertise on areas vital to accelerating business growth, including strategic market research, market expansion, and much more.