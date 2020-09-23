For the first time in nearly 18 months, the Florida Tropics took to the outdoor pitch to defend their United Premier Soccer League national championship. The Tropics had a road game Sept. 19, after the time of publication, at the PSE Conquistadors.
The home opener will be Sunday, Sept. 29 against Huracan FC. All home games will be played at the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex in Auburndale. The 12-game regular season
schedule will feature six home and six away contests. Home Sunday games (four) start at 6 p.m. while Saturday home matches (two) will kick off at 7 p.m.
After opening on the road, the team’s next five games are all at home — including a first-ever matchup against Winter Haven United FC on Oct. 3. The Tropics are once again playing in the UPSL’s Division 1. They are part of the Southeastern Conference’s Florida West division. The Conquistadors are based in Lakewood Ranch, while Huracan FC is out of Tampa Bay and Dragon City is out of Sarasota.
The UPSL canceled its spring season because of the national coronavirus outbreak. The MASL Tropics had their indoor season halted in mid-March because of the same reason. The team was declared MASL Eastern Conference Champions with an 18-3 mark, beating out defending league champion Milwaukee Wave, Utica City and Baltimore Blast.
Parking will be $10 for single-person vehicles and $20 for multi-person vehicles. Admission to the game is free.