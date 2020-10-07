The first meeting of new Polk County rivals in the United Premier Soccer League went to the Florida Tropics.
The Florida Tropics SC got two goals from Kewin Duque and scores from Victor Parreiras and Wendell Albuquerque to defeat Winter Haven United FC by a final of 4-1. The game drew a nice sized crowd to the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex this past Saturday, Oct. 3, despite a steady rain that continued throughout the evening.
“Tonight was a good, solid effort,” Tropics coach Lucas Teixeira said. “We knew Winter Haven was a much improved side and that we would need to be sharp to get a good result. Our energy was good and the guys made plays at both ends of the field, making it a true team win.”