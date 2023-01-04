Former City Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker has been named Lakeland Chamber of Commerce vice president.
In this new role, Walker will be responsible for fostering partnerships and collaborations that strengthen the health of Lakeland businesses and delivering locally-focused research that will guide Chamber programming.
“I am thrilled that Phillip has agreed to share his expertise to benefit Lakeland’s business community,” said Amy Wiggins, president and CEO of the Lakeland Chamber. “His unique perspective as a public servant, entrepreneur and elected leader allows him to identify resources that will improve the health and resilience of businesses in our community.”
A life-long Lakeland resident, Walker graduated from Kathleen High School and earned a master’s degree in criminal justice from Rollins College.
Prior to retiring as owner and agency principal of a Lakeland Allstate Insurance agency for more than 26 years, he served as a Lakeland police officer.
Walker is married to Cappie D. Cooke and they have three children: Janelle, Jaela, and Christian Phillip.