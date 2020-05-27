FORT MEADE — Fort Meade Middle-Senior High’s Class of 2020 found a creative way to leave a lasting mark on their school.
Taking turns to maintain social distancing, four seniors — Riley Grant, Diana Garcia, Jenna Bickell and Halee Shaver — spent weeks completing a campus mural that celebrates the Class of 2020’s resilience during the pandemic. Seniors were then invited to stop by and sign it.
The mural is a twist on the school’s Miners logo, incorporating a gas mask and biohazard logos.
Fort Meade Middle-Senior High will hold its formal graduation ceremony at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 8, at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium Lakeland.