The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently announced plans to help make a difference during the upcoming academic year with the award of nearly $120,000 in literacy grants in Florida. With these funds, educators at 59 schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations across the Florida communities that Dollar General (DG: NYSE) calls home will have additional resources to support new and ongoing youth literacy programs.
Lewis Anna Woodbury Elementary in Fort Meade received $2,000 as part of the program.
“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”
A complete list of the recipients can be found at www.dgliteracy.org.