When Lake Wales Police Crime Suppression Unit conducted an undercover compliance check of 15 local retailers who sell nicotine products and alcohol, 4 sales people from 4 separate businesses were arrested for selling to an underage agent.

According to a media release issued today, those arrested include: Mohammad Mumin, 56 of Lake Wales, arrested at the Citgo on Burns Avenue and Scenic Highway for selling a nicotine dispensing product to an underage agent; Johnny Bartlow, 65, of Lake Wales, arrested at the Citgo at Scenic Highway and Central Avenue for selling a nicotine dispensing device to an underage agent; Anne Marie Treadwell, 60, of Lake Wales, arrested at Cash Mart on 1st Street for selling a nicotine dispensing device to an underage agent; and Imani McMahon, 27, of Lake Wales, arrested at Happy Liquor on Park Avenue for selling 3 bottles of Fireball liquor to an underage agent.

