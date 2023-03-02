When Lake Wales Police Crime Suppression Unit conducted an undercover compliance check of 15 local retailers who sell nicotine products and alcohol, 4 sales people from 4 separate businesses were arrested for selling to an underage agent.
According to a media release issued today, those arrested include: Mohammad Mumin, 56 of Lake Wales, arrested at the Citgo on Burns Avenue and Scenic Highway for selling a nicotine dispensing product to an underage agent; Johnny Bartlow, 65, of Lake Wales, arrested at the Citgo at Scenic Highway and Central Avenue for selling a nicotine dispensing device to an underage agent; Anne Marie Treadwell, 60, of Lake Wales, arrested at Cash Mart on 1st Street for selling a nicotine dispensing device to an underage agent; and Imani McMahon, 27, of Lake Wales, arrested at Happy Liquor on Park Avenue for selling 3 bottles of Fireball liquor to an underage agent.
The LWPD reports that out of the 15 retailers within Lake Wales city limits, 11 were in compliance: Walmart on S.R. 60, Mr. Puffers on S.R. 60, Race-Trac on S.R. 60, Winn Dixie on S.R. 60, Shell on S.R. 60, Walgreens on S.R. 60, 7-11 on S.R. 60, Tip Top on Scenic Highway, QP on Scenic Highway, Citgo at Central/U.S. Highway 27, and Love's on U.S. Highway 27.
During the compliance check, an underage agent was sent into the establishment along with an undercover officer in an attempt to buy nicotine products and/or alcohol in order to identify compliance.
The LWPD conducts random compliance checks and had recently received an outpouring of complaints against local businesses from parents and community members for illegal sales to minors.
The LWPD asks that anyone aware of the establishments who may be violating the law to call Sgt. Hampton at the LWPD or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS (8477). Dial **TIPS from your cell phone. Visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit a Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.