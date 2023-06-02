Four New Road Closures Start Next Week in Polk County

Bartow, Fla. (June 1, 2023) — Multiple heavy construction projects will slow traffic in Davenport, Fort Meade, and Lakeland with road closures and detours starting Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6, Polk County Government reports.
A daylong road resurfacing project needed to finish an underground sewer installation will close Jacks Road from Ambersweet Way to Wellesley Drive near the Barry Town Center in Davenport on Monday, June 5. Traffic will be diverted onto Charo Parkway or Barry Boulevard to quickly bypass work zone. Jacks Road is scheduled to reopen Monday evening.
Also starting Monday, a Polk County project to repair three large culvert pipes requires a five-day closure of Mt. Pisgah Road north of Roberts Road in unincorporated Fort Meade near Mosaic’s South Fort Meade Phosphate Mine. Through traffic will be detoured along U.S. Highway 17 or U.S Highway 98. Depending on trip destination, routes may be lengthy for some commuters.
Another county drainage improvement project beginning Tuesday, June 6 is closing Tillery Road in Lakeland from just south of the intersection at Clubhouse Road (County Road 540) to Valley High Drive for one month. Traffic will detour along Clubhouse Road or Peterson Road to Harrells Nursery Road to avoid the construction area with deep excavations to install pipe and structures.
Road demolition and reconstruction related to a new 7-11 gas and convenience store gets underway on Monday and will close a short-segment of North Chestnut Road just south of Memorial Boulevard (U.S. Highway 92) in Lakeland for four weeks. Traffic will be unable to turn from Memorial Boulevard onto North Chestnut Road, and depending on direction of travel, motorists will be briefly detoured onto West Parker Street or North Wabash Avenue to skirt closure.
Other active road construction projects continue to affect traffic across Polk County. Peak-hour driving delays can be expected. Motorists should always drive carefully, follow detour signs, and add extra time to trips through these areas. For further details, call Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at (863) 535-2200.