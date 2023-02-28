After having served Polk County for many years from the central Orlando location, Frank Gay Services – HVAC, Plumbing, Drain and Electrical experts, has opened an 8,800 sq. ft. store at 6810 New Tampa Highway Suite 200 in Lakeland.

Holding a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Feb. 9, John Colloca, President of Frank Gay Services, and Gino Morales, general manager for the new Lakeland location both say they are very excited about having a place in Polk County to better reach their customers. “We have served the needs of Polk County residents for many years,” said Colloca.

Recommended for you