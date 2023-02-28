After having served Polk County for many years from the central Orlando location, Frank Gay Services – HVAC, Plumbing, Drain and Electrical experts, has opened an 8,800 sq. ft. store at 6810 New Tampa Highway Suite 200 in Lakeland.
Holding a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Feb. 9, John Colloca, President of Frank Gay Services, and Gino Morales, general manager for the new Lakeland location both say they are very excited about having a place in Polk County to better reach their customers. “We have served the needs of Polk County residents for many years,” said Colloca.
Frank Gay Services got its start as Frank Gay Plumbing in 1976, Colloca said, as Frank focused primarily on commercial plumbing services. Then in 2007-2008, he pivoted the company to also take on the residential market by offering plumbing, drains, HVAC, and electrical services. “He didn’t abandon the commercial,” Colloca said. The company still maintains a large commercial location. This will now make four locations in central Florida – one commercial and three residential, one of which is in The Villages – the company having grown to serving 10 different counties covering 100 plus miles and hundreds of local communities. The company is manned by more than 270 employees, and Morales said one of the company missions is to not only take care of their employees but help them to grow. Describing it as “very satisfying” to serve the community, Morales adds he also enjoys helping customers.
“I love the people and seeing the smiles,” Colloca adds. “That is one of the biggest things that drives us and our management teams,” he said.
Some technicians take selfies with their customers and seeing those pictures pleases Colloca, especially when they hear how they have helped improve the quality of life for them.
“It really reminds us of why we do what we do,” Colloca said.
Morales, having over 30 years of experience with running large operations, said the Lakeland opportunity is an opportunity to start from scratch, opening a brand-new facility.
Landing in Polk was a smart move, they believe, and because of the continued rate of exploding growth in Polk County, that “bodes well for the future,” Colloca said.
Deepening their community roots, the location will also enable their technicians – who normally drove for hours through central Florida traffic – to better service their customers by arriving in minutes instead of hours. “Relying on our location in Orlando (for Polk customers) was more of a challenge,” Morales said.
Like many businesses, Frank Gay Services was counted “an essential” business during the pandemic, and employees received training on how to enter “the kingdoms” of their customers safely.
“We feel very proud of how we were able to help the community overcome,” Colloca said.
As for future growth-based goals, Colloca said that will be based on a response to the needs of the community “wherever they have those needs.”
Noting many people are choosing to stay at home and keep their homes, opting for preventative maintenance - this has helped prevent immediate service needs before they arrive.