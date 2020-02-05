BARTOW — For decades, Frank Johnson has personified service to the Bartow community.
The former restaurateur and chamber president recently got his just rewards when the Bartow Chamber of Commerce awarded him its George W. Harris Jr. Leadership Award at its annual dinner. He was presented the award Jan. 25 in absentia by Bartow City Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer, a former winner of the award herself.
Johnson reportedly was unable to attend last week's “Roaring Twenties”-themed gala, due to a previous out-of-town commitment.
Johnson launched his decades of service to the Bartow community in the early 1970s, when he took over as general manager of the city's first chain hotel, Davis Brothers Motor Lodge, on U.S. Highway 98.
He was often a fixture at the establishment's accompanying restaurant, where he would not only oversee the service, but make the rounds to see that diners were accommodated and were enjoying their experience.
“Being in the hospitality business, supporting and giving back to the community was second nature to Frank,” Pfeiffer told the jam-packed crowd at the Bartow Civic Center.
But Johnson's service didn't stop on his own doorstep. He has led volunteer organizations and boards, countless service projects, and fostered the ideas from which programs are still providing service to the community today, Pfeiffer continued.
Johnson's time at the helm of the chamber also led to his leadership role in the county's Economic Development Council, with which he has served for 26 years.
Johnson's interests didn't just lie with the business community, either, as he branched out into health care. Johnson served 12 years on the Bartow Memorial Hospital board of directors, during which he helped to push for the construction of the existing facility on U.S. Highway 98, now known as BayCare Bartow Regional Medical Center.
“After Bartow Memorial was sold back in 1996, Frank played a big role in establishing the Bartow Community Healthcare Foundation, where he continues to serve his fourth term as its chairman,” Pfeiffer told the chamber crowd.
Johnson also led the chamber in 1985 to found the Leadership Bartow program, which is a 24-month program which exposes enrollees to all aspects of the city's operation and potential.
“For those of us who know Frank, he was, and still is, quite a character. Bartow is certainly a better place and we are all better off because of Frank Johnson,” Pfeiffer concluded.
The George Harris Award is named for the late chairman of the Citrus and Chemical Bank and represents the highest honor the chamber awards for community leadership.
The annual recipient of the Harris award is chosen from former Leadership Bartow grads and chamber members nominate candidates each year. The awardee is then selected by a committee of former recipients via secret ballot, the chamber says.