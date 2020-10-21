In the aftermath of an almost fatal truck versus bicycle hit-and-run accident in Frostproof on Monday, Oct. 12, many took to social media in an attempt to bring the truck driver out of hiding.
On Wednesday, Oct. 14, 26-year-old Joshua Mathews of Frostproof identified himself as the truck driver and turned himself in at the Polk County Sheriff's Office substation at Frostproof City Hall.
Mathews was released the following day on $5,000 bond.
Deputies found the driver's side view mirror of Mathews’ black 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup as well as some broken headlight glass at the crime scene, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Those items matched up with damages on Mathews' truck,” court documents state.
The accident took place on County Road 630, just west of town, at around 10:30 p.m.
The man on the purple bicycle was driving without a headlight or helmet and suffered an arterial bleed, broken femur, broken collarbone and a head laceration, according to the arrest report.