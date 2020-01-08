FROSTPROOF – On Dec. 16, Interim City Manager Nicole McDowell announced that the City of Frostproof had received an offer of a $104,000 downtown beautification grant from the State of Florida.
Council members voted to accept the offer, meaning next summer they will have to budget around $60,000 in matching city funds for FY2021. Plans on how the money will be spent will be worked out in upcoming workshops, which have yet to be scheduled.
“That's $104,000 of free money coming to the City of Frostproof,” Mayor Martin Sullivan said.
Also discussed in the meeting were a rash of car burglaries. During the first week of December, the Polk County Sheriff's Office sent out a text to Frostproof residents alerting them to a rash of car burglaries of late. At the meeting, Sullivan told those in attendance that public restrooms in three city parks had been closed due to criminal vandalism.
Members of the council made several suggestions to solve the restroom problem, but one suggestion made members of the council laugh.
Sullivan suggested putting a fake video cameras up at the restrooms with a sign saying, “We are watching you.” Sullivan went on to say that criminals don't often attend city council meetings and so they may never learn of the plan.
“We don't have a strong following in the council chambers or (criminals) who check council minutes,” Sullivan said, to the claps of others.
In the end, council members decided to instruct staff to explore other options, such as timed locks that would lock restrooms after sunset.
Perhaps criminals don't read newspapers, either.