Lake Wales Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council “Citizen of the Year” Bill Redmon needs the public’s help to build an “inclusive waterpark in Central Florida – accessible to the over one billion people in the world living with disabilities.”
Redmon founded the nonprofit Removing the Barriers Initiative years ago to make this dream of building the StirringWaters theme park a reality. Beforehand, this was a conceptual plan in the design phase. Redmon said he is ready to raise some money so that he and others can build his dream.
Millions of dollars will be needed, but a small group of leaders have a goal of raising around $100,000 to kick start that lofty goal. Redmond and the leaders supporting him plan to paddle about 150 miles in Voyageur-style canoes from Sioux City, Iowa to Omaha, Neb. between Sept. 17-22 to try to bring attention to the StirringWaters project.
The week-long event is named the Peacemaker Paddle. Donors can sponsor paddlers by the mile, purchase a sign on one of the canoes or purchase naming rights to the flag attached to one of the canoes.
Redmon has served the Lake Wales community for more than 50 years, leading nonprofit organizations including Lake Aurora Christian Camp for 34 years, being a past Lake Wales Rotary president and being a Circle of Friends Ministry leader. Redmon also has dedicated countless hours to raising money for multiple other nonprofit organizations. It's time for the community to reward this visionary leader for his efforts.
“God gifted me with ideas,” Redmon said. “I see things that other people don't see.”
The vision is to create a place where a wheelchair-bound person could Scuba dive, or float down a lazy river on an inner tube.
Redmon turned 80 during the pandemic but that doesn't stop him from working out at Anytime Fitness to get his body in shape for the paddle.
The plan is to paddle part of the way that Louis and Clark took, scouting the western United States back in the day in canoes similar those used in the fur trade.
If you are interested in learning more, call or text Bill Redmon at 863-632-1924 or email bill@removingthebarriers.org . The fundraiser website is https://superheroespaddle.org/index.html .