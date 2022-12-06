Fundraising recently began for the 10th Annual Winter Haven Police Department 5K Torch Run on March 11.
Over the past decade, WHPD officers led by Sgt. David Keigan and Lt. Samantha Phillips have raised more than $207,000 for Special Olympics Florida events, such as the annual WHPD 5K Torch Run.
Each summer, disabled athletes compete in the Special Olympics, normally at Disney. Torch Run events hosted by law enforcement officers nationwide are the priory fundraising effort in advance of this competition.
Keigan and Phillips are seeking other local community leaders who are willing to help raise money for this cause.
“It's the right thing to do,” Keigan told the Winter Haven City Commission on Nov. 28.
Winter Haven City Manager T. Michael Stavres said that inclusion is one of the city's core values.
“What David and Sam do with the Special Olympics is amazing in exemplifying that core value for the city,” Stavres said.
About 200 million people live with a disability. Keigan doesn't have a disabled family member. He appears to do this work because he so chooses.
“We love your passion, David,” Mayor Brad Dantzler said. “We can hear it in your voice.”
In addition to the annual WHPD Torch Run in March, David and Sam also organize local Tip A Cop events at Chick Fil A and Starbucks during February.
Moreover, there have been plane pulling events at area airports, fire truck pulling events and other fun WHPD events in support of Special Olympics Florida.
One year, Mayor Dantzler pulled a 737 airplane in support of Special Olympics Florida.
“It was heavy,” Dantzler said. “I can't believe we didn't win.”
The 10th Annual WHPD 5K Torch Run features the “Flame of Hope” torch.
“The Flame of Hope represents a hope that people with disabilities will be accepted for who they are, not discluded because of their disabilities,” Keigan said.
About 100,000 law enforcement officers nationwide are known as the Guardians of the Flame, Keigan said.
Publix staff have financially supported Special Olympics Florida since the 1970s, Keigan said.
Nearly 1 billion has been raised for Special Olympics since 1981 when the Torch Run was established by six law enforcement officers.
In June 2022, Team Florida was composed of more than 500 athletes/unified partners from across the state. They were supported by 137 coaches and 38 staff members. They competed in 19 sports at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando according to a Lake Wales Police Department press release last year.
“We are honored to support members of our community as they accomplish their goals and reach for their dreams,” Lake Wales Police Chief Christopher Velasquez said last year. “The Lake Wales Police Department and the Lake Wales Police Officers Association, which includes sworn, civilian and volunteer members, is proud to support Special Olympics Florida along with all our local athletes.”
David Keigan said he has been the WHPD fundraising coordinator for at least the past 20 years and has been the regional coordinator and Tampa Bay liaison to Special Olympics Florida.
Keigan and other WHPD officers have been known to spend time at The Mission in Winter Haven. For roughly the past 20 years, WHPD officers have had Christmas programs to give back to the community.
Back in 2019, Keigan and Phillips organized a fire truck pull fundraiser at Winter Haven Airport. The pandemic put a squash on that plan, which will likely be tried again in the future, Keigan said.