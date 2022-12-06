WHPDa

WHPDA During a 2016 Special Olympics Florida Plane Pull event, a dozen WHPD officers, two WHFD firefighters and a PCSO deputy wore costumes in a team competition to see who could pull a 50-ton 737 twelve feet the fastest. Winter Haven Team Blue pulled the plane 12 feet in 10.916 seconds. A group of WWE NXT wrestlers won the Plane Pull competition by pulling the United Airlines 737 12 feet in 7.306 seconds. Photo by Charles A. Baker III

Fundraising recently began for the 10th Annual Winter Haven Police Department 5K Torch Run on March 11.

Over the past decade, WHPD officers led by Sgt. David Keigan and Lt. Samantha Phillips have raised more than $207,000 for Special Olympics Florida events, such as the annual WHPD 5K Torch Run.

Recommended for you