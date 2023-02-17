FWC: Governor Ron DeSantis’ Framework for Freedom Budget promotes natural resource restoration initiatives and supports law enforcement

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Governor Ron DeSantis released the proposed Fiscal 2023-2024 Framework for Freedom Budget, solidifying his commitment to support the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) mission to protect Florida’s natural resources. The budget is evidence of Governor DeSantis’ continued commitment to ensuring Florida’s natural resources will be abundant for future generations to enjoy. Included in the Governor’s proposed Framework for Freedom Budget are high-priority conservation items including eradication and control of pythons and other nonnative fish and wildlife species, enhanced protections for Florida’s manatees and sea turtles, statewide seagrass restoration support, and support for law enforcement.
“Since day one, Governor DeSantis has made conservation one of his top priorities, and we are grateful for his continued support,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “Because of his steadfast leadership, residents, visitors and future generations will enjoy Florida’s natural resources for years to come."