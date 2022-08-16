A George Jenkins High School music teacher who directs the school orchestra has been selected as a quarterfinalist for the 2023 Music Educator Award by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum for recognition of her use of the Rockestra program.
Rockestra, created in 2016, stirs together traditional orchestral and rock instruments to perform pop and rock arrangements composed by students.
Shelby Montgomery was one of the 1,500 nominations for the honor submitted this year, and 200 quarterfinalists have been selected nationwide.
The museum honors educators “who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education, and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader case of maintaining music education in the schools,” according to a press release issued by Polk County Public Schools in June.
The semifinalists will be announced in September.
One of Montgomery’s former students, Jackson Walker, 18, a graduate of the Class of 2022, said Montgomery cares a lot about her students.
“She really let us explore music – how we wanted to do it,” he said. “Through middle school and high school she taught us. Toward the end, she let us grow as individuals. She helped us develop our own styles.”
That led to the campus Rockestra Music Club, he said, which went out into the community and performed at events.
Montgomery credits Rockestra with helping her orchestra students prepare themselves for a potential careers in music by giving them the chance to play popular music.
She also has worked with other music educators to help them add elements of Rockestra into their curriculum.
The Polk County Public Schools District announced that earlier this year, Montgomery also received the 2022 Exemplary Model Program Award from the Florida Music Education Association.
Rockestra’s popularity continues to grow among her students. She said the sessions can feel like a “supervised garage band,” and the students are already planning for next year’s Rockestra sessions.
“They want to play Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” and I’m like, ‘alright!’” she said.
On her music bucket list, she said she wants to play more full orchestra literature and her goal is to get to the point where students are playing more music that is not arranged.
Montgomery said she got into music education after working a summer camp at her high school before her freshman year at Florida State University. She led small sections and played in the rear of the ensemble. The school had a mentoring program where high school students would tutor the middle and younger students weekly.
Although she was not accepted for her major after her FSU audition for music performance, she took the Intro to Music Education class and that is where she realized she was meant to go into music education.