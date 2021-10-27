Get get your 2022 Calendar from the Winter Haven Sun! Oct 27, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hot off the presses! Come get a free 2022 calendar from the Winter Haven Sun. You can pick one up at the Winter Haven Sun office at 251 Magnolia Ave. SW, Winter Haven. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Gnat Fall Festival! Polk Partners with nonprofit agencies for rental assistance Municipal elections Nov. 2 Get get your 2022 Calendar from the Winter Haven Sun! Solid waste chief: County only recycling 9 percent of plastics Latest e-Edition Polk News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Winter Haven Special Sections Winter Haven Special Sections Mar 26, 2021