Elections are underway tonight, and the Polk County Supervisor of Elections office has reported Unofficial results of the municipal races in Lake Wales, Bartow, and Fort Meade.

In Bartow, former mayor Steve Githens retained his city commission Seat 4 At Large, with 60.49% of the vote (1018 votes), compared to Carver Young, at 38.81% (569 votes) of the vote. Gerald Cochran secured 5.70% of the vote with 96 votes. In Bartow’s Seat 5 race, former commissioner Leo E. Longworth kept his seat with 1,006 votes (60.46%) versus Sal Carter (658 votes, 39.54 %).  Bartow had 11,211 registered voters, and saw a 15.22% percentage of voters who participated in this election.

