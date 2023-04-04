Elections are underway tonight, and the Polk County Supervisor of Elections office has reported Unofficial results of the municipal races in Lake Wales, Bartow, and Fort Meade.
In Bartow, former mayor Steve Githens retained his city commission Seat 4 At Large, with 60.49% of the vote (1018 votes), compared to Carver Young, at 38.81% (569 votes) of the vote. Gerald Cochran secured 5.70% of the vote with 96 votes. In Bartow’s Seat 5 race, former commissioner Leo E. Longworth kept his seat with 1,006 votes (60.46%) versus Sal Carter (658 votes, 39.54 %). Bartow had 11,211 registered voters, and saw a 15.22% percentage of voters who participated in this election.
All 4 of Bartow’ amendments passed.
Githens admitted that he has learned from his experience in running in 17 referendum elections with the Citrus Connection “You can’t take a single vote for granted, not one. I view this being kind of like the public’s report card, the perception of what I’ve done. This is very satisfying and humbling at the same time. I have been given the public’s trust for another three years.”
“The seat itself belongs to the citizens of Bartow .. it is a way to serve others,” he said.
Noting that he has raised taxes twice, he said that he always explains why and everyone is “very supportive of law enforcement and first responders” as Bartow moved to hire one officer per shift for the Bartow Police and one firefighter per shift for the Fire Department.
“It’s just part of my DNA to make sure that when we get dollars that we take good care of them,” he said.
As for whether or not Githens will serve as mayor again, he said that usually the same person is not mayor twice in a row. The commissioners decide among themselves who will take that seat, and with a motion and a second it is appointed, then the nomination for vice mayor follows after that.
Looking forward, Githens said “We’ve got a new city manager. I think the work pace is going to be different. It is going to be faster. We are looking at several projects in the master plan and trying to make sure that we keep the emergency response team up.” Additionally, he said, the commission will be working to increase the amenities in Bartow, trying to make Bartow a place where people are “happy to spend their leisure hours.”
Githens said he wanted to thank the people for supporting him, noting his wife, Michell, was out waving signs. “Everyone has been so supportive,” he said.
The news reached out to Leo Longworth for comment post-race, however, he was not available by deadline.
The race in Lake Wales for Seat 3 ended with Keith Thompson in the lead at 53.27% (904 votes) versus Michelle Threatt at 46.73% (793 votes).
Robin Gibson took a lead in the Seat 5 race with 64.65% (1088 votes) versus first time candidate Danielle Pride Gibson at 35.35% (595 votes).
Although Gibson admits his experience thus far is always a plus, he said, “I never assumed anything, I am just gratified.”
Gibson said he compiled a list of people who supported his candidacy and asked them if he could publish their names. “And they all agreed and I did, and I was very proud of that list because it included people of all persuasions,” he said. Calling it both a “compliment” and a “sense of responsibility,” he said that regarding the race results, “It is really not a victory for any faction because they all supported me. I think it is a victory for the town and the larger community.”
Although Keith Thompson could not be reached by news deadline, he did post on his social media a message of gratitude.
“A big thank you for all who voted for me,” he wrote on Facebook. “I’m humbled and honored that you did! Can’t wait to get to work!”
Voters approved Fort Meade amendments 1,2,3,4,6,7,8, and 9, while rejecting amendment 5 by a margin of 154 to 171 votes.