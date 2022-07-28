Glory Days Grill in Winter Haven is open for patrons.
The much-anticipated restaurant located across from LEGOLAND Florida Resort was already packed even as their celebratory ribbon cutting was underway on Monday afternoon.
With the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce on hand with the giant scissors and ribbon, Winter Haven City Commissioner Brian Yates said he was glad to have a “hometown grill here on Cypress Gardens Boulevard.”
“Glory Days is finally here,” he said. “You could not have picked a better location than the entrance of LEGOLAND Florida.”
Yates said Winter Haven’s growth continues, with a thousand new homes planned near the vicinity.
“You should have a lot of customers,” he said.
And the restaurant is a welcome addition with the nearby neighbor, Courtyard by Marriott.
“It will give us another place to refer our guests to,” said Desiree Howell, the local hotel’s director of sales and marketing. “On this side of town, we need it so much.”
That the location is premier was also noted by Winter Haven Director of Diversity and Inclusivity Christine Samuel, who said she passes by the restaurant every day on her way to work.
“It is an awesome opportunity for the people who live in different communities around here,” she said.
Sarah Beth Wyatt, president and CEO of the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce said, “We are extremely excited to welcome Glory Days to Winter Haven. Thank you for choosing us.”
The restaurant’s managing partner, Rob Rice, shared his excitement at opening his first Glory Days Grill.
“No one is more excited than Glory Days to be a part of this fantastic community of Winter Haven and Polk County,” said Rice.
His wife, Mary, said that as a man with 45 years of restaurant service who started out like many kids as a dishwasher when he was 13 years old, “He is attached to the business at the heart.”
“This is the position he was meant to have because he has always been super involved with the community,” she said.
Bob Basham, co-founder of Outback Steakhouse and PDQ and principal owner of the Glory Days Grill in Winter Haven, said the success of the Outback in Winter Haven was part of the driving force behind placing a Glory Days on Cypress Gardens Boulevard. When the company’s CEO Jesse McPherson told Basham about the location across the road from LEGOLAND, he said that was a bonus.
Richard Danker, the co-founder of Glory Days – who created the Glory Days concept with his friends, Jeff Newman and Robert Garner, with their first Glory Days Grill opening April 16, 1996, in Virginia, was also at Monday’s ribbon cutting.
Danker said he and his business partners wanted to create an American grill with a sports theme that would be attractive to their wives and families. The menu features everything from wings to comfort food, shareables and fork and knife entrees, along with a full bar.
“We all coached our kids in youth sports,” Danker said. “We wanted a place where you could go and have an after season Little League party or soccer party – and we also wanted good food.”
They started sponsoring local teams and working with the high schools.
“We hired a lot of high school kids and a lot of times it is their first-time job,” he said.
Glory Days Grill presently has 40 restaurants, based in northern Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Georgia, Florida and North Carolina.
Twenty-two of the stores are company stores owned by Danker and his two business partners, the other 18 are franchise stores.
Up north, he said, Glory Days Grill hosts a Charity Golf Tournament for the Sunshine Foundation, which has a location in Davenport.