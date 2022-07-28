Glory days

Glory Days Grill cut the ribbon at its grand opening on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, across from the entrance to LEGOLAND Florida, last Monday. Photo by Kathy Leigh Berkowitz. 

Glory Days Grill in Winter Haven is open for patrons.

The much-anticipated restaurant located across from LEGOLAND Florida Resort was already packed even as their celebratory ribbon cutting was underway on Monday afternoon.

