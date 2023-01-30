Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Auburndale Monday morning with some good news to help alleviate the headaches of traveling on Florida’s busy interstates.
He announced the Moving Florida Forward initiative which will expedite transportation projects over the next four years.
The room erupted in cheers as the governor mentioned fast-tracking congestion relief projects in and around Polk County, such as Interstate 4 projects from ChampionsGate to Osceola Parkway, U.S. Highway 27 to ChampionsGate and the State Road 33 interchange.
“The problem is, on the current course, some of these won’t be completed for 20 years, but I don’t think we can wait that long to get this type of relief,” he said. “We worked with FDOT, my office, consulting with members of the House and Senate and proud to announce (this initiative) will expedite 20 major interstate and roadway projects across the state of Florida in the next four years.
“You will end up seeing some of these projects completed 10 to 12 years ahead of schedule. We are putting in $4 billion this year from our budget surplus in these key projects and we are dedicating $131 million each year to the State Transportation Work Program,” he said.
If the initiative is passed by the legislature, the investment would be a total of $7 billion over four years to strengthen infrastructure and help with traffic flow.
“ChampionsGate, the Tampa area, Florida Turnpike and Interstate 75 need this relief,” he explained.
Other statewide projects on the proposal include relief in the panhandle on Interstate 10, down to Interstate 95 and U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County, over to Interstate 75 at Fruitville Road and Pine Ridge Road, State Road 29 at New Market Road, southeast to the Miami area at Golden Glades Interchange and many others.
“They are ready to get going. We just need to put the funds in place,” he said. “There are a lot of places that need this and many are in the center part of the state where there is a lot of significant congestion issues.”
In Polk County, the crowd of more than 200 was happy to learn of new lanes being constructed and the reconstructing of interchanges on I-4 at ChampionsGate and Osceola Parkway and U.S 27 and I-4.
Josh Borem, owner of Borem Fire Protection in Lakeland, spoke at the event about how he will benefit from these new projects.
“I personally have spent hundreds of thousands of hours on I-4,” he said, mentioning that he was initially disappointed with the previous work done on I-4 and that it did not stretch far enough south. “To hear about this thing coming out is really exciting. I literally spent $12,000 a year to stay in traffic last year. DeSantis is a common-sense leader and I am excited for the improvements and happy to see (them done sooner).”
DeSantis said these projects just make sense.
“We have more than enough resources to make it happen much sooner. We gotta get moving on it. We are looking forward to getting this across the finish line.”
Jared W. Perdue, FDOT secretary, said, “I’m thrilled to be here at SunTrax and its state-of-the-art facility. The turnpike enterprise is doing some great things through technology. It’s an exciting day for transportation,” he said. “This initiative casts a bold new vision for Florida’s transportation system and will benefit communities throughout the state for many decades to come.
“This is truly historic. This type of commitment has not been seen in my 20 years at FDOT. People are continuing to flock to Florida and FDOT does not shy away from challenges. We are here today to rise to the challenge and deliver the transportation infrastructure we really want and need.”
Florida is home to more than 22 million residents and in the first three quarters of 2022, we had nearly 105 million people visit our state. Last year, Florida led the nation in net migration at 1.9 percent. And that means our roads need to accommodate more traffic than ever before.
Auburndale’s Mayor Dorothea Taylor Bogert was excited to hear about the Governor’s initiative.
“I’m thrilled Governor DeSantis is working to improve our local roads,” she said. “It will improve accessibility for Auburndale and all of Polk County. I’m happy he’s moving forward with these projects sooner.”
DeSantis commented on the nearby Interstate 4 traffic that locals are frustrated with.
“It’s one thing to have rush hour traffic but you can end up in a standstill at any time of the day,” he said, as the audience chuckled in agreement. “We want to make sure we can improve productivity (for businesses) and people want more time with their families.
“There’s a lot of benefit all across the state,” he added. “Let’s just get it done now and push forward. I think everybody here will be very happy to see these roads fixed sooner rather than later.”