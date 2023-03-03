Governor approves $50 million for Emergency Bridge Loan Program

Governor Ron DeSantis, at a press conference held in Polk County, when announcing the Moving Florida Forward initiative, describing relief projects to help ease congestion in Central Florida near the I-4 corridor.  

 Photo by Kathy Leigh Berkowitz, The Winter Haven Sun

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that $50 million is available for communities impacted by hurricanes Ian and Nicole through the Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan Program, according to a media release issued by the Governor's press office. Administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), this loan program helps local governments support government operations that may have been impacted by hurricanes Ian or Nicole, bridging the gap while they await federal relief or for their revenues recover.

“Helping communities fully rebuild after disaster and become more resilient in the face of future storms is a top priority for my administration,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am proud to announce this $50 million loan program to help local governments bridge the gap between the time they were impacted by hurricanes Ian and Nicole and when they can access federal relief or recover their revenues.”

