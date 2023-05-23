Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Cabinet invest $103 million in Florida land conservation
Fisheating Creek Ecosystem Florida Forever Project | Photo by Carlton Ward Jr./Wildpath

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved the investment of over $103 million to conserve nearly 40,000 acres across the state through the Florida Forever and Rural and Family Lands Protection programs. Nearly all of the projects approved are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a designated network of connected lands that creates crucial linkages for wildlife habitat.  

“I want to thank the Florida Cabinet for supporting our great state’s continuing land conservation legacy,” said Governor Ron DeSantis, in a mid-day media release“Acquiring these key properties will forever benefit water quality, wildlife habitat, and corridor linkages, and it will support Florida’s tourism and family agriculture sectors for generations to come.”  

Recommended for you