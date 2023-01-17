Groundbreaking for an $18 million redevelopment of downtown Lake Wales and other parts of the city was on Thursday, Jan. 12.
“Today is a historic day,” Lake Wales City Manager James Slaton said. “We are going to be famous for what we did to this town.”
The “Lake Wales Connected” project is the brainchild of Victor Dover and his city planning staff at Dover, Kohl & Partners out of Miami. Dover presented his vision of a future Lake Wales back in late 2019.
The man hired to landscape Bok Tower Gardens - Frederick Law Olmsted Jr. - was also hired to transform the City of Lake Wales into a “Garden City” back in the 1920s.
Over the years the “garden” changed a bit. Victor Dover and his staff proposed returning to that historic glory.
The Lake Wales Connected plan was awarded the Florida Redevelopment Association 2020 Outstanding Planning Study for Small Cities.
Lake Wales Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson spoke passionately after signing a resolution to borrow the $18 million to pay for the Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency project. Gibson said the Lake Wales CRA was established in the 1980s and has not always been productive.
“Out of frustration, I ran for city commission,” Gibson said. “With the new city manager, we all got on the same page and we all just got rolling. Today is a culmination of that. Onward and upward – let's get to work.”
Gibson, a downtown property owner, further described his support of Lake Wales Connected back in 2019.
“There is never going to be a better time to buy a piece of property in downtown Lake Wales,” Gibson said. “There are some people who realize that. When you get the number one plan in the state for redevelopment, the prices start going up.”
The Lake Wales Connected plan is centered around connecting the downtown area to other neighborhoods through added pedestrian and bicycle trails and planting a massive amount of shade trees over the next 10 years.
In addition to entering into a contract with Dover, Kohl & Partners, city leaders also instructed city staff to hire a full-time horticulturist.
The Winter Park firm of Gomez Construction was the lowest bidder for the Lake Wales Park Avenue / Market Plaza Streetscape Project.
The project is part of the Lake Wales Connected plan, a plan to plant lots of trees, connect neighborhoods with trails and generally improve the downtown area over the next few years.
Gomez Construction staff submitted a $12.7 million bid.
“Elements of the streetscape include brick pavers, enlarged sidewalks, two-way vehicle travel, hanging-flower baskets, enhanced lighting, and 'City in a Garden' landscaping,” according to a city document.
“Landscape plans call for 97 Cathedral Live Oak trees, 10 Sabal Palmetto trees, and 40 Muskogee Crepe Myrtle trees, among other new plantings.”
The construction bid also includes decorative sign posts, better downtown lighting, rain gardens and utility upgrades.
The remaining money is mostly being spent on city trails and redeveloping the northeast quadrant of the city.