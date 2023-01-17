LW connected

Photo by Charles A. Baker III

Groundbreaking for an $18 million redevelopment of downtown Lake Wales and other parts of the city was on Thursday, Jan. 12.

“Today is a historic day,” Lake Wales City Manager James Slaton said. “We are going to be famous for what we did to this town.”

