As a leading healthcare provider in Polk County, Lakeland Regional Health is continuously expanding to meet the needs of the community.
The health system has started planning for an additional location in south Lakeland on a 5.6-acre property at 5610 S. Florida Ave.
Meanwhile, construction is underway at the 20-acre Lakeland Regional Health site along Interstate 4 at Kathleen Road. This location will include primary and specialty care, along with clinical space for the future Graduate Medical Education residents the organization is planning to welcome next year. In addition, the health system continues to consider plans for the 100-acres of land previously purchased on U.S. Highway 98 just south of County Road 540A.
Part of Lakeland Regional Health’s plans for growth and development includes expanding emergency care and other medical services at these new locations throughout the area. All three sites are ideal locations to offer emergency level services.
“Recognizing our expertise in emergency care as one of the busiest single-site emergency departments in the nation, along with the tremendous growth in our region, Lakeland Regional Health is working to provide greater access to high-quality emergency care,” said Dr. Tim Regan, president and chief medical officer of Lakeland Regional Health. “These proposed new locations will allow us to make emergency care more conveniently available throughout the community.”
In addition to the Harrell Family Center for Behavioral Wellness, which was slated to open in late August, the organization’s Graduate Medical Education Program will provide more access to physicians and health care providers. The first medical residents will arrive next year, and once fully operational, the GME program plans to support 150 to 200 medical residents.
“A large part of our five-year strategic plan is to improve access to health care,” said Danielle Drummond, president and CEO of Lakeland Regional Health. “We reach that goal by establishing new locations, by optimizing existing sites of service, and through the establishment of our GME program. We are very excited about the sites we have recently opened and those planned for the future. The ultimate purpose of this growth is to meet the needs of those in our community by making high quality clinical services more convenient and easily accessible.”
The Graduate Medical Education program
“Each program application included an extensive review of all resources, physician faculty, scholarly work, facilities and educational programming,” Finnigan said. The health system has also completed site visits from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) for each program.
The program is expected to help alleviate the shortage of doctors in Polk, identified in the latest Community Health Assessment. Lakeland Regional Health expects 190 residents once the program is at full capacity.
Since its initial announcement, LRH has added a surgical critical care fellowship to complement its trauma program and has applied for an OB-GYN residency to complement its mother-baby services.
The program has also helped LRH conduct more research.
“We have a growing research department, which has included research initiated by our own physician faculty, as well as industry-sponsored research,” Finnigan said. “The need for research to support residents has resulted in a significant development of this department.”
Community reaction
As people become aware of the benefits the GME program brings to Polk County, reactions have been positive, Finnigan said.
“The community has shown tremendous excitement for the development of the GME programs, she said. “Especially as they relate to community growth and the availability of more physician services focused on providing comprehensive medical care.”
Candidate interest
Finnigan said candidates for the residency program have shown a lot of interest, and current students are inquiring about rotating to Lakeland to learn more about the programs.
“We are working now to tailor our teaching services to enhance collaborative education and patient care. We have also added additional educational opportunities for the medical staff through rounds and panel discussions.”
LRH is also “developing an onsite simulation lab for procedural skill development,” she said.
Along with the residency program and educational opportunities, residents often apply to programs based on location, the community and the interview experience, Finnigan said. “We are looking to harness the charm and opportunities Lakeland has to offer young physicians and young families so that we attract top-notch candidates to our programs.”
Program essentials
To kick off the program, the health system has hired:
• Eight directors/associate directors.
• A Designated Institutional Official who will oversee program development.
• Four management/administrative staff.
• Several physician specialists to accommodate future resident rotations.
It also has plans to hire additional staff over the next few months, Finnigan said.
It also has completed phase one of two resident lounges and call rooms; the rest should be completed before July 2023.
“We are also constructing a new family medicine residency clinic to accommodate our proposed family medicine residency. We are also reviewing potential construction plans for additional clinic space,” she said.
LRH has received $3.6 million in start-up funds to help offset the cost of program development, Finnigan said.
“Florida Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Colleen Burton have been instrumental in helping secure approximately $2 million in additional state funding.”
