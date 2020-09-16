HAINES CITY – During a city commission meeting Sept. 3, City Manager Deric Feacher reminded city commissioners that they have repeatedly asked his staff to apply for more grants to supplement income generated by local taxes.
Feacher told the Sun that for the past few months, his staff has been hard at work putting together three federal grant applications for $30 million in water infrastructure upgrades.
If approved, the city would also receive around $5 million more in grant money to fund a feasibility study called the “Haines City Boomerang/Bethune Park Integrated Water Master Plan.”
“The city has been dedicated the last couple of months to securing grants to improve the quality of life in Haines City,” Feacher said. “One of the grants will be beneficial to bringing fiber to many city, schools and public safety facilities. The other grants will assist us in maintaining, improving and hardening our utility infrastructure for the future.”
In April 2018, the Trump administration announced that the State of Florida would receive around $475 billion to help ensure infrastructure is more resilient to natural disasters, according to city documents.
The first grant application from city staff to the federal government was for $8 million “to build a redundant fiber optic regional network.”
Feacher said the grant would better help law enforcement, schools and libraries to be better connected and would only cost city residents $100,000 in one-time costs.
There are no Haines City expenditures associated with the second grant application for $20.9 million toward upgrades for seven city water infrastructure projects.
“You have been asking us to apply for grants and this is the last one of the night,” Feacher said toward the end of the city commission meeting Sept. 3.
Not much is known yet about the third grant application other than the amount of $6.5 million.
Of that, $5 million is requested for the “Haines City Boomerang/Bethune Park Integrated Water Master Plan” feasibility study.