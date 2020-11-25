HAINES CITY – Let the pool party begin.
That was the consensus among those gathered for the "first splash" and ribbon cutting for the Janet J. Smith Aquatic Center on Nov. 14.
Located at Ben Graham Park, the roughly $1.8 million facility features a 3,328-square-feet, zero-entry swimming pool with a splash pad-like feel with interactive water play features.
The facility is the latest addition in the Haines City Parks and Recreation's aquatic inventory.
"We hope this new facility will enhance the quality of life for our community by providing a safe, well-maintained public space, while strengthening the connection with the public," said Terrell Griffin, Haines City’s Parks and Recreation Director.
The pool is named after Janet J. Smith, a longtime Haines City resident who supported the pool project for several years.
The new pool was built with special needs individuals and seniors in mind, officials say.
"Ultimately, the most use will be for open leisure swimming,” Griffin said. “However, the facility provides for many options, including swim lessons and rental opportunities among other activities. The zero-entry depth area is ideal for our special needs citizens."
The process to approve and build the facility took about three years. Consulting, LLC managed the project, including facility design, and Waller Construction, Inc. was the construction company under contract.
On July 2, the City Commission approved a resolution to name the facility after Smith.
About 75 people attended the ribbon-cutting at Ben W. Graham Park, which is located at 1900 North 10th Street. The Janet J. Smith Aquatic Center will open for regular operation around March 2021.