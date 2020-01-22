HAINES CITY – It’s been nearly a year since Haines City Police Officer Dwight Rogers put his life on the line during a call to assist the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
His actions that night earned him the honor of Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for medium-sized agencies by the Polk County Police Chiefs Association. The announcement was made during the PCPCA’s annual banquet, held Jan. 9 at Lake Ashton.
“I am humbled, honored and blessed to receive this award," Rogers said in a statement. "With the Lord as my guardian angel, I know evil will lurk but never prevail.”
On Feb. 6, 2019, Rogers arrived at the West Haven subdivision to assist the Polk County Sheriff's Office. A man, who was reportedly suicidal, had barricaded himself inside his home. As deputies tried to communicate with him, he opened fire, missing Rogers by less than three feet and striking Mike Baldwin, a Polk County Sheriff's Office lieutenant, in his boot.
Rogers returned fire, forcing the man to move from one part of the house to another and allowing officers to take cover. The suspect ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody.
On July 1, 2019, Rogers received a commendation from Polk Sheriff Grady Judd. During that ceremony, Judd said, “Their actions that night contributed to the successful conclusion of the subject's capture while safeguarding the community. On behalf of the executive staff, your supervisors and peers, I commend you for a job well done.”
Every year, retired members of the Polk County Police Chiefs Association choose the most deserving law enforcement officer to receive the award.
Originally from Alabama, Rogers has been a member of the Haines City Police Department since 2018 and is a patrolman on the department’s night shift.