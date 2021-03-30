HAINES CITY – The Haines City Police Department announced last week it has again been recognized as a nationally-accredited law enforcement agency.
On March 25, the Board of Commissioners from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) determined the department met the criteria to maintain its accreditation for a third consecutive cycle.
The HCPD has held its current CALEA accreditation since March 2014.
In March 2017, the agency was re-accredited, marking the first time that the Haines City Police Department had earned national accreditation in consecutive cycles.
“I’m so proud of the hard work displayed from so many within our agency as we continue to strive for excellence,” Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said. “This accreditation affirms our commitment to transparency, integrity and providing the level of service that our community deserves.”
The accreditation process consists of a detailed, independent assessment by a team of two CALEA accreditation experts. The department is responsible for providing documented proof of compliance for a total 363 accreditation standards every year in order to remain in compliance with the agency.
In addition to compliance with the standards, the accessors communicate individually with members of the department, city administration and members of the public. Working primarily with the assessors and overseeing agency compliance is Accreditation Manager Tyrone Wilson, who has been with the Haines City Police Department since 2014.
“In addition to the hard work from our department members, I want to thank our city leadership for their support,” Elensky added. “This is a process that starts at the top, including our City Commissioners and City Manager Deric Feacher. Building a professional organization with community support and trust, does not just happen. It takes a commitment to a process that involves us all.”
“Chief Elensky and the men and women of the Haines City Police Department continue to set the standard in local law enforcement,” City Manager Deric Feacher said. “Our department again has met the standards of CALEA and we will continue to provide exceptional public safety service to the residents and visitors of Haines City.”
Accreditation through CALEA allows the Department to benchmark best practices, continue organizational improvement, implement sound decision-making, support personnel, increase transparency and engage through community awareness.
Entering the 2021 cycle, fewer than 750 law enforcement agencies, out of over 18,000, were accredited nationwide. There are less than 50 accredited agencies in Florida.