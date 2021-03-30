HAINES CITY — Plans for transforming a former industrial fertilizer plant into a new public park in Haines City were potentially set back following a Florida Department of Environmental Protection study, the findings of which were recently released.
Former Haines City commissioner Don Mason donated the land to the city “as is” in 2019. On March 12, 2020, Haines City and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection formalized a contract to begin the process of transforming the former Polk County Fertilizer plant into a new park.
The contract gave FDEP staff permission to enter the property and initiate the process to clean the property so that it would be suitable for public use some day.
FDEP officials sent Haines City a letter citing concerns, dated Jan. 11, 2021.
The letter states, in part, that nitrate levels in nearby groundwater exceed Groundwater Cleanup Target Levels. The letter further states amounts of benzopyrene, arsenic and dieldrin levels exceeded Soil Cleanup Target Levels. Dieldrin concentrations exceeded GCTLs in a private well within a mile of the site, the letter states.
Dieldrin is an insecticide developed in the 1940s as an alternative to DDT and was widely used until the 1970s, when it was banned in most places around the world as being toxic to humans, insects and animals.
State law mandates that the property owner, the City of Haines City, is financially responsible for cleaning the property up.