It had been 16 years since the city of Frostproof invested taxpayer money on a fireworks show to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Knowing that residents were ready to celebrate being American after being cooped up inside and being socially distanced for more than a year, members of the Frostproof City Council set out to seek help from the community to come together as one.
It cost around $23,000 to put the Lights on the Lake fireworks show and to pay Cory Greenway and the Outta Hand Band to entertain the crowd. Of that amount, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians donated $10,000. City Manager Nicole McDowell was thankful while talking about the donation.
“I was surprised when I learned about the donation,” McDowell said. “I was like – Oh my God!”
The day started out relatively dry, but afternoon storms wet things up a bit for around three hours. Right before sunset, the skies cleared and the band started playing.
Food trucks included Smokin' OX Premium BBQ, WTF Concessions, Cuppa Joe on the GO, and DonutNV for dessert.
The fireworks were fired over Lake Clinch and residents lined the beach to watch.
Other donors to the celebration include: Citizens Bank, Bryant & Smith Insurance, Big Sur Technologies, JQXCONCEPTS Signs/Graphics, Duke Energy, Family Life Church, Kelley Buick GMC, CivilSurv, Hungry Howie's, Anchor Mobile Home Service, Republic Services, Cricket Wireless, KimeyHorn, Universal Shooting Academy, and G & G Site Development.
Happy Birthday, America!