POLK COUNTY – On Sept. 8, two popular local events were canceled as a result of pandemic-related concerns.
The 2020 Ridge Scenic Highway 39-Mile Yard Sale, scheduled for Nov. 7, and the 2020 Havendale Christmas Parade, scheduled for the first Friday in December, were both canceled.
Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler and Auburndale Mayor Tim Pospichal both made statements saying the parade, an annual event since 2002, would likely return in 2021.
The decisions were made separately. A committee of City of Auburndale and City of Winter Haven staff and representatives from the respective chambers recommended the Christmas parade be canceled.
Similarly, the Ridge Scenic Highway CME Board ruled against having the yard sale this year.
Some members of the Ridge Scenic Highway Board said that many residents are planning to do private yard sales on Nov. 7. For the past decade, the 39-Mile Yard Sale sale has funded efforts to maintain what is necessary to keep the road listed as a Florida Scenic Highway.