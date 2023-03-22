HCSO Detention deputy from Lakeland arrested for DUI following multi-car crash

A 37-year-old detention deputy for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, on DUI charges followed a four-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:42 p.m. on December 29 in the area of Commonwealth Avenue in Polk City, near the intersection of Oak Avenue.
Shastri Khan of Lakeland, faces 3 misdemeanor DUI with Property Damage/Personal Injury charges and DUI with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, also a misdemeanor.
The PCSO reports that immediately following the crash, Khan was cited for Careless Driving and for Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle pending a medical records subpoena for Khan’s blood. According to the PCSO media release, a sample of Khan’s blood from the hospital was submitted for testing. The results of the test were received last week and revealed that Khan’s blood alcohol level was 0.289, over 3.6 times the statutory limit of 0.08.
“These blood alcohol results gave us the information we needed to charge him appropriately, in addition to the original charges. This is just one more reminder that driving while intoxicated leads to disastrous consequences – both for the innocent public, and for the drunk driver,” said Sheriff Grady Judd in the media release.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office also sent a media release regarding the matter.
In that release, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said “As law enforcement officers, we are held to a higher standard, both on and off duty. It is deeply disappointing when a member of our team falls short of that standard, as is the case with this DUI. We will hold the individual accountable for their actions and work to rebuild the trust of our community.”
Khan had been employed with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office since November 2018. He was transferred via ambulance to Lakeland Regional Hospital after crashing his vehicle into two other cars, according to reports. The other two parties in the crash sustained minor injuries, reports the HCSO.
Khan did not submit to a breath sample at the scene as part of the criminal investigation, the HCSO said, and that the labs drawn at the hospital indicated he was impaired while operating his vehicle.
The HCSO has placed Khan on unpaid administrative leave immediately following the crash and he will remain on leave as the investigation continues, according to the media release.