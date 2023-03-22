HCSO Detention deputy from Lakeland arrested for DUI following multi-car crash

Shastri Khan

 Photo provided by Polk County Sheriff's Office

A 37-year-old detention deputy for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, on DUI charges followed a four-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:42 p.m. on December 29 in the area of Commonwealth Avenue in Polk City, near the intersection of Oak Avenue.

Shastri Khan of Lakeland, faces 3 misdemeanor DUI with Property Damage/Personal Injury charges and DUI with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, also a misdemeanor.

