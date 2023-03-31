LAKELAND – As they came roaring in formation over the Lakeland Linder
International Airport, in a matter of minutes the Blue Angels went from the speed of sound to the sound of silence.
Thursday morning, seven U.S. Navy Blue Angel pilots flew their Boeing F/A-18
Super Hornet from the heavens to earth as part of the 49 th SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo being held through April 2. The Blue Angels travel across the United States and Canada to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach initiatives.
After disembarking from their jets flown in from Pensacola Naval Air Station, the pilots – who mesmerize airshow audiences with high-altitude flying and precision flight demonstrations – took time to discuss their upcoming appearances at the annual SUN ‘n FUN Expo. During their flights, the pilots generally alternate between precision flight maneuvers performed in a Diamond Formation and those performed by solo pilots.
As he stood to starboard side of his Super Hornet, Lt. Scott Goossens, who joined the Blue Angels in Sept. 2021, said it was his second season as part of the flight team. Based at Pensacola Naval Air Station, he said he flies in the number four “slot position” as the jet behind the lead plane and had aspired to join the Blue Angels since he was a boy growing up in San Francisco.
“I never thought one day I’d actually be a Blue Angel, but I wanted to fly jets in the Navy, I knew that and it kind of got me going down that path. It’s just an incredible experience and feel fortunate to be a member of the team now that inspired me when I was a kid; hopefully, I can do the same for future
generations,” said Goossens, who has accumulated more than 2,100 flight hours and has more than 350 carrier arrested landings.
Goossens said he spends a lot of time encouraging children and teenagers to
consider aviation or piloting as a possible career choice due to an abundance of job opportunities.
“I just think it’s an incredible career. I guarantee you’ll never find an office with a better view than in an airplane. The amount of opportunities around aviation…are pretty much endless right now. It’s a great field to be in. We’re here to encourage people to follow their dreams,” he said.
According to Cody Deccio, mass communications specialist, U.S. Navy public affairs, the Blue Angels are in their 77th show season, and there are about 140 active-duty U.S. Navy and Marine servicemen and servicewomen involved in some capacity. The Lakeland stop was the squadron’s fourth show this season and the pilots do more than 60 air shows per year.
Goossens said for the general public, the Blue Angels’ mission is to “inspire Americans to be the best that they can be.” He said it’s not the mission of the Blue Angels to recruit folks, but to encourage audience members to pursue their goals “to the best of their abilities.” He said the thrill of flying with the Blue Angels never recedes and he feels fortunate to be able to represent those in the military serving their country.
“It’s an incredible opportunity just for two short years to fly these airplanes. It never gets old; it’s an absolute blast,” he said. From Lakeland, the Blue Angels next appearance will be April 15 to 16 at the NAS Key West Southernmost Air Spectacular, Key West.
SUN ‘n FUN brings in more than 200,000 aviation enthusiasts as part of the
Aviation Season Opener and Spring Break for Pilots.