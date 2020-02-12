Frostproof’s Historic Train Depot was built in 1912 and is now the home base for Mister Chris’ Coffee Gallery. Recently, the depot was renamed Mister Chris’ Magical & Musical Coffee Depot by the new owner, Chris Drake. Drake says he is on a mission to create a place that is magical, musical, fun and a great get-a-way.
Mister Chris’ Magical & Musical Coffee Depot is bringing creative, diverse and fun things to do here in the Frostproof community. Drake and his team hope to stir up curiosity in folks, near and far, who enjoy music, entertainment, art, history, creative fun, games and coffee in an “ever-changing, always morphing into something greater” atmosphere.
There are trinkets and artifacts, antiques, art and history, games and interactive stations throughout the store, as well as small batch roasted coffee from over eight different countries as available. Some of the artwork and artifacts are for sale — just look for the tags.
If you’re ready to “getaway” for a unique Valentine’s Day weekend event then look no further! Join Mister Chris at the Coffee Depot on Saturday, February 15, from noon to 6 p.m. for our “Heart, Rocks & Brew” event.
Tickets are $10 for adults (children are free but must remain with the accompanying adult). Ticket price includes a cup of Mister Chris’ Special Coffee of the Day, music and entertainment by Brad Yates of the Cool Breeze Band from Ormond Beach, with his Seaside Soul Music, friendship rock painting and a sweet treat while supplies last.
Other items will be available for purchase and yard games will be set up and free to use.
Afterwards dance right on over to the city’s Valentine’s Street Dance immediately following. Tickets available at Eventbrite, Frostproof Chamber and at the door. For more info follow, find and follow us on Facebook.