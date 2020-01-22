POLK COUNTY – Florida history comes alive at the 49th Annual Alafia River Rendezvous this weekend in Homeland, between Bartow and Fort Meade, just off U.S. Highway 17.
Participants in the Southeast's largest pre-1840 living history encampment start setting up camp in late-December. On Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25, members of the Florida Frontiersmen club open up the camp to the public.
Attendees can walk around the camp, find unique food offerings, listen to interesting music, check out the firing range and find interesting crafts in the many vendor tents.
Set up on 300 acres, the camp is set up like a pre-1840 trade camp, complete with a camp square, labeled streets and a commercial district with blacksmith, weaving, cooking, hide tanning and other vendors.
In the residential district, some participants who have set up elaborate living spaces will invite visitors in.
Music stages, multiple demonstrations and a few activities for children of various ages are also part of the fun.
Admission is cash only and costs $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and children age 3-and-under. Pets are not allowed.
Those who would join in on the festivities are encouraged to input 1000 Old Fort Meade Road, Homeland to their GPS to find the fun — and to remember to bring comfortable shoes.
