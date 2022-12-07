Ho ho ho

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will host its third annual “Ho! Ho! Ho! with the Po-Po” Saturday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 9 pm, at the Northeast District Command in Davenport.

 The event is a free Christmas event for the public that is put together by deputies and other staff members who work at the PCSO substation that is located at 1100 Dunson Road, which is less than a mile north of the Interstate 4 and U.S. Highway 27 intersection.

Recommended for you