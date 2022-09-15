Winter Haven, FL (33880)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 86F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.