The 13th Annual Warrior Walk is scheduled for Oct. 22 at First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland.
This is an event honoring all the veterans who lost their lives during Operation Enduring Freedom, in response to the attack on Sept. 11, 2001. Included are the 13 soldiers who died during the Afghanistan withdrawal.
Those who attend can hear presentations by area veterans and participate in a 2.7 mile walk around Lake Hollingsworth Trail in Lakeland.
Each year the event is hosted by the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps and the Polk County Veterans Council.
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Reiners is one of the Polk County residents who died during the war against terrorism.
Reiners enlisted just a few months after graduating from Haines City High School in 2004.
“Not too many moms can say their son died doing what he loved to do and he truly did,” Reiners mother Ronna Jackson of Gainesville told the Sun in 2020. “His greatest accomplishment was earning that Ranger tab, defending his country. He wore camo since the age of three. He used to always tell me, 'Suck it up, Buttercup.'”
Reiners completed two tours of duty in Iraq in 2005 and 2007. He married Casey Barker while stationed in Colorado. Their son, Lex, was 2-years-old when his father was killed in Afghanistan on Feb. 13, 2010.
Each year around that date, Haines City High School JROTC cadets host a ceremony and scholarship fundraiser in honor of Reiners.
“I just spoke with my grandson last night, told him I was coming,” Jackson said in 2020. “The event is a little bittersweet. It's great to see the community come out and honor my son. Ultimately every gold star family dream is that their hero is never forgotten. That's all they want.”
During Operation Enduring Freedom, Reiners was leading his squad on foot patrol in Afghanistan when a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle killed Reiners and one of his squad members, injuring others.
Casey and Lex still live in Colorado. Casey's mother Mellie Barker lives in Dundee. SSG John Reiners' brother Gregory Reiners lives in Winter Haven.
Donations to Reiners’ scholarship fund, set up by the Polk Education Foundation, can be mailed to JROTC, 2800 Hornet Drive, Haines City, Florida 33844. In the memo section, write “SSG John Reiners Scholarship.”
Maj. David Tervin was the JROTC Commander at Ridge Community High School in Haines City in the past. He now works with cadets at Lakeland High School.
Tervin grew up in Bradenton where he met U.S. Army SPC Patrick L. Lay II, who was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 11, 2011 at age 21.
Tervin shared stories about Lay with his cadets prior to the official ceremony in 2020.
U.S. Marine SGT Christian B. Williams is a former Winter Haven High School and Lake Region High School student who died July 29, 2006, at the age of 27 with four other Marines by a suicide propane truck driver who crashed through a checkpoint in Iraq.