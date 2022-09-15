Vet Warrior B

A family listens to presentations during the Warrior Walk in 2020.

The 13th Annual Warrior Walk is scheduled for Oct. 22 at First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland.

This is an event honoring all the veterans who lost their lives during Operation Enduring Freedom, in response to the attack on Sept. 11, 2001. Included are the 13 soldiers who died during the Afghanistan withdrawal.

