A man high on methamphetamine took a female hostage and forced her to flee from deputies in a county-to-county chase, then shot a deputy and was in turn, shot and killed by deputies returning fire.
The incident happened Thursday night, said Sheriff Grady Judd in a media briefing at the final scene in the area of Scenic Highway South and TS Wilson Road in Frostproof. The deputy who was shot was Deputy Samuel Yates, whose bloody gear was still at the site of the shootout when reporters arrived at the press briefing.
Judd said Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to do a traffic stop on an orange Nissan that they suspected was operating under the influence after it ran a stop sign at Hwy. 627 and Hwy. 17 in the area of Avon Park.
But instead of stopping, the vehicle did not stop, he said, as the pursuit then lead into Polk County.
Deputies were almost ready to stop the pursuit, when they received a 911 call from a woman who was being held hostage and forced to drive the vehicle.
When the Nissan raced into Polk County in Frostproof, the car got caught up in a high rise, and lost traction.
Highlands County deputies called for backup from Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Deputies were led to believe that not only did the suspect, Raymond Martinez, 37, have a female held hostage, but also a baby.
Negotiations began between deputies and Martinez for a hopeful, peaceful surrender.
“He tells us he has two handguns with him,” Judd said. Over the next hour and a half, Martinez continues to smoke meth, Judd said, and tells deputies he wants water.
“So we said no problem .. let the baby and the lady out and we’ll give you water,” Judd added.
Deputies and the Crisis Negotiation Team continued to try to deescalate the situation, Judd said, and even put water near the vehicle to try to bait Martinez to come out.
Judd said deputies said “what can you trade us for water?” and Martinez threw out a magazine of ammunition. Then he also throws out one handgun.
“He continues to tell the baby to quiet down and stay under the cover,” Judd said.
Meanwhile, deputies start doing some backtracking to verify the location of any of Martinez’ children, and they can account for his children.
The Polk County SWAT team shows up, and negotiations continued.
“We have no luck,” Judd said, “he is high and low and high and low,” as he continued to smoke meth, at one time threatening suicide.
Judd said deputies were told by Martinez that he could not let the baby, nor the woman go, because if he did that, the deputies would shoot him. He also accused the deputies of being from a Mexican cartel.
“So that is the kind of person we were dealing with,” Judd said.
Crisis negotiators finally convince him to let the female out long enough to grab some water and take it to him, and deputies grabbed her and brought her to safety.
“We have rescued the hostage successfully,” Judd said. After talking with the hostage, deputies discover there is no baby in the car after all.
“This was just part of his ruse to keep us at bay,” Judd said.
That’s when Martinez jumps over to the driver’s seat from the passenger’s seat, and revs the car after putting it in gear, floors it and tries to get off the high center.
Deputies then introduced chemical agent into the vehicle, and that’s when the shots from Martinez started flying.
“He shot at the SWAT team several times,” Judd said, noting one of the PCSO deputies was shot.
Deputy Samuel Yates, hit in the shoulder and with significant amounts of glass in his face from a bullet traveling through the windshield of the patrol vehicle, still stayed in the gunfight, Judd said.
He was airlifted as a trauma alert to an area hospital, where he is undergoing surgery to get the glass shards from his face.
Judd said that “as you can well imagine” anyone that shoots at the deputies is going to get shot.
“We shot him a lot. We killed him graveyard dead. We gave him exactly what he asked for,” Judd said.
“When you have a gunfight with a SWAT team, you lose every time,” Judd said. “This was his last bad decision of the night.”
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman spoke as well.
He noted the initial traffic stop was just north of Avon Park around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, and said the pursuit then led north into Polk County.
Blackman said he wanted to say, “thank you to the PCSO” under Sheriff Judd’s leadership, “for their assistance in helping us get this individual off the streets.”
Judd said Martinez had 16 previous felony arrests, 13 misdemeanors, has been to state prison one time for a violent crime, and “has a litany” of violent and drug arrests.
Saying he was “sick to his stomach” of the narrative that drugs are “low-level, non-violent” crimes, he said, “They were anything but low-level and non-violent last night.”
Judd added it is not yet known if he was a gang member or what his relationship with the hostage was, and said once that is determined, it will be released.
Noting that Martinez never got out of his car, Judd said, “When he started shooting, we started shooting.”
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court Officer-Involved Deadly Incident Task Force (OIDI) has been activated and will also investigate the incident.