Humane Society of Polk County receives $13,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society

WINTER HAVEN (Sept. 8, 2023) The Humane Society of Polk County, a nonprofit animal shelter, has received a $13,000 grant from national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society to purchase surgical equipment and supplies needed to increase public spay and neuter capacity, according to a media release issued by the Humane Society, Friday.
“Having recently lost one of the local spay/neuter clinics in our area we felt it important to find a way to provide low cost spay/neuter services for the cats in Polk County,” said Lisa Baker, Executive Director, The Humane Society of Polk County. “We chose to focus on cats as they are the number one animal being euthanized in our county. Without the assistance of you, the people in our community, and collaboration with national leaders in animal welfare like Best Friends Animal Society, this would not be possible.”
The Humane Society reports that these routine medical procedures not only reduce the number of animals who enter shelters, but they may also prevent pets from developing certain medical and behavioral problems. The need for affordable spay/neuter services in Polk County is high, and the Humane Society of Polk County says they have stepped in to support the community by offering cat spays for $75 and cat neuters for $50, and they plan to add dog services in the near future.
“We know that no one shelter, group or rescue organization can do it alone, that’s why we are thrilled to provide The Humane Society of Polk County with this grant that will increase lifesaving and further collaboration,” said Destiny Houghton, Senior Manager of Lifesaving Programs for Best Friends Animal Society.
Best Friends has been working on the ground in Polk County since 2021. The organization ran a foster program for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control which saved more than 2,300 kittens, before transitioning it to the shelter.
Spay and neuter services are an integral part of the no-kill philosophy, The Humane Society reports, adding that “no-kill means saving every dog or cat in a shelter who can be saved.”
Community safety and good quality of life for pets are guiding principles of the no-kill philosophy and are attainable when animal welfare professionals engage in best practices and protocols,Tthe Humane Society reports, noting that Best Friends Animal Society is a leader in the no-kill movement.