Hundreds gathered for unveiling of Ken Riley Way

Mention Ken Riley, Sr., and one thinks of his stellar history as a former Bartow Union Academy High School graduate who went on to play with the Cincinnati Bengals, breaking many career records and posthumously, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame a few months ago.
As his three children gathered around the new street named for him – formerly the corner of Gibbons Street and Bennett, now “Ken Riley Way” and Bennett – a couple hundred family members, friends, fellow students, players, and community servants joined them in honoring his name and legacy.
Ken Riley II spoke of his father, who passed away in June 2020, saying that no matter where he went, Bartow was his home.
“He did a lot for the community,” he said.
Riley’s children were accustomed to their dad’s very active community work, as he sat on numerous boards in various capacities, after he returned to the area, post-football career.
“This was his home, he cared about it,” Riley II said.
As the young Riley stood on his family’s lawn outside the house his dad built in 1977, underneath the new street sign, bearing their father’s name, he remembered growing up in Bartow, attending the school across the street.
He said his sister, Kenisha Avery, was instrumental in helping the process of the street renaming.
Avery said she and her family had to get a long list of neighbors’ approval for the street renaming, and walked door-to-door to do so.
Both Avery and her brother, Riley II were joined by their elder sister, Kimberly Connor.
Avery told those who turned out on the overcast day between raindrops that she was worried the event would be postponed, but said that in her spirit she heard a bible verse, “This is the day the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it,” and knew the unveiling must be held.
She also remembered when their father joined other community members who gathered after the George Floyd death for a show of peace and unity, that it was also a rainy day and she did not want him to attend because of his health. But he did, she said.
Friends were posing for photos with Riley II, such as Tony Bell – FAMU baseball alumni, who told Riley II, “I had the pleasure of going to school with Ken” … “I will never forget him, a pleasure to know him.”
Nolan Long knew Riley Sr. from church. He said even if Riley Sr. played football, he kept up with his dedication to the church. “That’s a high honor, to have a street named after you,” he said.
Likewise, Steven Johannsen, Bartow Planning and Zoning commissioner, noted he served with Riley Sr. on boards. Johannsen said that one thing people did not know was that when Riley Sr. went to play football with FAMU, he was a quarterback initially, but the coach told him he was going to be a cornerback.
“He was a beast on the field, a humble man off the field,” Johannsen said.
Others who gave remarks were Bartow City Attorney Sean Parker, who said his last memory with Riley Sr. was a morning “just like this one, wet and steamy” shortly after George Floyd had died. After the event, he said Riley II gave him “a Ken smile” and “nod.”
Pastor Lanelle Pickett and his wife Kathy were in attendance. He described Riley II as a wonderful man, “devoted to Jesus Christ, to his family, church and community, very humble, very caring.”
Bartow Mayor Leo E. Longworth said the decision to rename the street was an “easy” one for the commissioners.
“He is more than deserving,” Longworth said, adding that Riley Sr. served on the Community Relations committee that fostered diversity, equity and inclusion. Noting Riley Sr. loved serving on the committee, he said Riley did not like it at the end of the meeting, when they would invite all the men to stand up and sing “the more we get together, together, together, the happier we’ll be .. when your friends are my friends, and my friends are your friends, the more we get together the happier we’ll be,” because he did not like to sing. Longworth invited everyone to sing the song in Riley Sr.’s memory.
Bartow’s new City Manager Mike Herr also spoke, noting that while he did not know Riley II, seeing the people gathered and hearing the stories they shared, “he was always a winner.”
“This is what you do with your life. This is what it is like to live a legacy.”