Nobody really knows who did it.
Somebody cut down a tree swing on Lake Eloise recently, and on Saturday, Sept. 25, hundreds of Winter Haven area residents celebrated a rope being put up another branch in the same tree.
The tree where the rope swing is placed is rooted underwater and is therefore on public property.
Winter Haven resident Judy Taylor said the tree swing has been up ever since she can remember. After climbing up the tree, Tayor looked toward her husband one last time before making the plunge.
“I've never done that before,” Taylor said.
Various after parties took place at the many lakeside restaurants.