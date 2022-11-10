According to the National Weather Service 7 a.m. advisory, the eye of Hurricane Nicole was over Haines City packing 60 mph sustained winds.
Hurricane Nicole was the 14th named storm of the 2022 hurricane season and the eighth named hurricane.
Tropical storm conditions likely. Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 3:10 pm
That is about average, according to the National Weather Service.
Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach in the early hours of Nov. 10.
According to Polk County officials a couple of trees down and a few traffic lights were reported out.
As of 9 a.m., power outages in Polk were at 2,073.
A total of 2 to 3 inches of rain rainfall were recorded since midnight. There were no reports of any flooding.
All of these photos were taken around Winter Haven before 10 a.m. on Nov. 10.