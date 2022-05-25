Hurricane season is here, and the time to prepare is now, according to Polk County Emergency Manager Paul Womble.
On May 24, the forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, said “above average” hurricane activity is possible this year, making it the seventh consecutive above average hurricane season. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, and NOAA is expecting to see a range of 14 – 21 named storms, and of those expect 3 to 6 major hurricanes – category 3,4, or 5, with winds of 111 mph or higher.
NOAA predicts above-normal 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season | National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
And that’s why, Womble said, that every year the county takes to social media, radio, television and their website to get the word out about how to prepare.
“It only takes one,” he added.
The predictions, he said, are a good thing because it means that people are beginning to talk about hurricane season, and planning is essential.
With the population of Polk County swelling by the thousands who move to central Florida from other states, there are also large numbers of that population who have no experience with a hurricane.
“They don’t have any experience with any of our hazards, even our severe weather in Polk County,” Womble said. “Our largest tornadoes have been right around Christmas.”
Polk County will never forget 2004 – the year the county saw three hurricanes in a row within weeks of each other.
And everyone remembers Hurricane Andrew in 1992, an August hurricane halfway through the season that caused significant damage, he said.
“The key is to know what can happen where you live, work and play and then have a plan,” Womble said.
For Polk County, it is not just about the storm, but the impact. Polk County does not evacuate the county for hurricanes, as those occur in coastal communities due to storm surge.
“We could have a whole lot of rain and flooding, very strong winds,” he said.
In 2017, Hurricane Irma left 90 percent of Polk County without power, and that is where the preparation comes in.
“What can’t you do if you don’t have power, you can’t cook, internet will be down, you can’t charge your cell phone battery? How are we going to do all of that without electricity?”
The county oversees the county shelters, many of which are provided by Polk County Schools, since schools are built to hurricane code.
Womble said that most people will be more comfortable in their own home – unless it is not a safe home, such as mobile or manufactured homes and RVs - than they would going to a public shelter that may not even have air conditioning or lights.
Everyone should try to plan to go to a friend or family member’s house.
Shelters, he said, “should be Polk’s last resort.”
Womble said the county urges residents to visit the county emergency management website at
www.polk-county.net to get information and register for services such as Alert Polk, a system that sends emergency alerts to your cell phone.
Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing helps county
One of the agencies that helps the Polk County Emergency Management services is Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing.
“We do have a very active role during a hurricane in assisting the visitors that come to our area to enjoy our attractions, restaurants, outdoor activities, central location and more,” said Kris Keprios, senior tourism sales and marketing manager with Visit Central Florida.
Visit Central Florida has partnered for years with the county to produce the Emergency Shelter Map and community partners such as Publix to distribute the maps. The PCTSM is responsible for supplying the county’s Emergency Operations Center, emergency workers, the State of Florida and the media with accurate and timely information about available accommodations for those who need to find lodging, since they work in constant communication with Polk County’s lodging industry, Keprios said.
“While our mission during non-emergency times is to attract visitors to Polk County and ensure they have a great experience during their stay, that mission shifts to doing everything we can to ensure that visitors are safe, should a hurricane or other natural disaster occur while they are visiting,” Keprios said.
Tips for hurricane preparedness
Steps to take to prepare for hurricane season include making an emergency plan. Is your home hurricane safe? The county recommends sheltering in place at your home if that is the case. Those who live in a mobile home may want to consider staying with family or friends or heading to a shelter or hotel. Remember hotels fill up fast, so make reservations in advance when possible. The county offers special needs shelters, but residents must pre-register.
Register for Alert Polk and get batteries and battery-operated radios, and tune the radios to the NOAA Weather Radio frequencies for Polk, 162.500 and 162.550. Buy flashlights and batteries for your flashlights. Some people with kids like to buy glow sticks for nights when the lights are out.
Make digital copies of all your paper records, including identification cards, and an inventory of your belongings and your home. Use your cell phone camera to take photos of those for your digital record for insurance purposes should you need them after the storm.
Be sure all your prescriptions have been refilled and have refills on file.
Trim trees and overgrown shrubbery, and before a storm approaches, cut your grass so that standing water, along with tall grass does not create a health hazard.
If you cook with propane or charcoal, be sure to fill up your tanks and keep them in a safe place where they will not blow around during the storm. Fill up the gas tanks on all of your vehicles, as gas stations may be closed for a little while after the storm.
If you have a generator, keep in mind to read the safety directions and do not operate it inside your home, nor near an open window, as fumes can get inside your house. Test your generator, new or old, to make sure it is in good working condition.
Buy candles and matches – but exercise care when letting a candle burn in your home. Fumes can accumulate if you have too many going, and if not monitored, they are a fire hazard.
Replace the batteries in your smoke alarms and test the alarms to be sure they work.
Prepare your emergency food and water kit with 7 days of non-perishable items such as canned soup and meat, crackers, peanut butter, canned fruit and canned vegetables, nuts, granola bars, bread, pop tarts, dry cereal, apple sauce, cookies, dried fruit and bottled water for drinking. Figure at least a gallon a day per person for drinking water.
Additionally, fill up clean gallon jugs with water, and clean bathtubs and sinks and fill them with water for washing and flushing toilets. Some people freeze ice in gallon jugs and place them in freezers to keep them cold when the power goes off.
Get acquainted with your homeowners insurance policy and what it covers and does not cover, and how much your hurricane deductible – as home values have increased, so have hurricane deductibles.
About the pets
Don’t forget to have a hurricane plan for your pets. According to the SPCA Lakeland, there are three shelters that accept pets currently: Lake Region High School in Eagle Lake, Haines City High School in Haines City, and Tenoroc High School in Lakeland. The SPCA advises to confirm that the shelter is open and pre-register because the shelters fill up fast. Remember most shelters only accept vaccinated pets, so be sure pet vaccinations are up to date, and bring plenty of food and water for your pet as well. Shelters may require carriers for some pets, which can be verified during pre-registration. The SPCA also recommends pet owners to microchip their pets, in case the pets wander off, and keep the microchip number with you.
For more information about Hurricane Preparedness, visit Polk County’s Emergency Management website links:
